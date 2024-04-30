JAF Carries Out 7 Airdrops To The Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) Tuesday carried out seven airdrops of aid in a number of locations in the northern Gaza Strip.They included food and other humanitarian supplies for the people of Gaza who are living in dire conditions due to the ongoing Israeli war on the enclave.A Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, three from the United States, and one each from Egypt, Britain and Germany took part in the airdrops.JAF said it is continuing to send humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge from Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops or land aid convoys, to help Gazans overcome the difficult conditions.The aid effort, it added, reflects the spirit of cooperation and solidarity between the two brotherly people, it said.Today's airdrops raised to 90 the total number by JAF since the start of the Israeli aggression, along with 225 airdrops conducted jointly with Arab and friendly countries.