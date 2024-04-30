Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Meets With Autistic People

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a meeting with autistic peoplewith the participation of representatives of the "Birge va Saglam"Public Union, Azernews reports.

During the discussion with the representatives of the PublicUnion in order to eliminate the existing problems related topersons with autism spectrum disorder and the familiarisation withthe activities of the Ombudsman, the Commissioner was informedabout the measures implemented by the Office of the Ombudsman inorder to support these persons.

S. Aliyeva emphasised the importance of protecting the rights ofpeople with special needs, including children, and supporting theirintegration into society, and noted the need for the relevant stateinstitutions and related organisations to work in this field inorder to solve the current difficulties related to autism.

The ombudswoman expressed the importance of adopting a specialnormative legal act and a targeted state programme on state carefor people with autism spectrum disorders, expanding relevanteducational institutions and rehabilitation centres for them,strengthening the training of qualified personnel, and holdingeducational events.

At the meeting, Aytan Eynalova, the chairman of the "Birge vaSağlam" Public Union, and Leyla Taghiyeva, a member of the AutismAdvisory Council of the public union, debriefed on the currentproblems in the field of social integration of such persons intosociety, as well as the rehabilitation measures implemented in theAutism Centre operating under that public union and the plannedworks. brought to attention.

At the end, souvenir gifts were presented to the participants ofthe meeting.