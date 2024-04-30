India conducts methods to overtake China on electric car market

(MENAFN) India is rapidly emerging as a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, fueled by recent developments indicating a surge in investment and policy initiatives aimed at fostering local EV production. The country's automotive landscape is witnessing significant traction, with notable players like Tesla, Hyundai, and Kia making strategic moves to capitalize on India's burgeoning EV sector.



Elon Musk's Tesla is reportedly scouting locations for a mammoth USD3 billion manufacturing facility in India, marking a pivotal moment in the country's EV trajectory. Concurrently, Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia are bolstering their presence by localizing battery production through partnerships with Indian firms like Exide Energy.



These developments coincide with the Indian government's rollout of a comprehensive EV policy, designed to attract global investors while promoting domestic manufacturing of premium EVs. According to data from the Press Information Bureau, India boasted approximately one million EVs on its roads as of July 2022, with EVs accounting for around 5 percent of total vehicle sales between October 2022 and September 2023, as per Bain and Company.



While the EV policy signals a positive step towards realizing India's electric mobility ambitions, there is a consensus that a focus on innovation is crucial for the country to compete with China, a global leader in the EV market. The success of India's EV endeavors hinges on its ability to enhance its innovation quotient, a vital component that could elevate the policy from incremental change to transformative impact.



Delving into the policy framework, it mandates that companies eyeing India's lucrative EV market must commit a minimum investment of USD500 million. Eligible firms are required to establish manufacturing plants within the country and commence commercial production of EVs within a three-year timeframe, particularly emphasizing greenfield projects.



In essence, India's electric vehicle aspirations are poised to reshape its automotive landscape, with the potential to position the nation as a formidable contender in the global EV arena.



However, the realization of this vision hinges not only on robust policy frameworks but also on fostering a culture of innovation and technological prowess to propel India towards leadership in the electric mobility revolution.

