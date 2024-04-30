EU`s Borrell declares statement that says Europeans will not ‘die for Donbass’

(MENAFN) In a resolute statement, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has emphasized the European Union's reluctance to engage in direct military conflict in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, while reaffirming the bloc's commitment to providing substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine.



Borrell underscored the European Union's steadfast support for Kiev, citing a significant influx of assistance totaling up to EUR100 billion (USD107 billion) since the onset of the conflict. Despite discussions within Brussels about leveraging Russia's frozen central bank reserves to further bolster Ukrainian efforts, consensus remains elusive among European Union member states and their allies.



Speaking at a panel session during a World Economic Forum gathering in Riyadh, Borrell clarified the European Union's position, stating, "Europeans will not go to die for the Donbass, but we could avoid that Ukrainians have to die for the Donbass longer." His remarks highlight the European Union's commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression while stopping short of direct military involvement.



Acknowledging the complexity of allocating funds for Ukraine, Borrell affirmed Brussels' dedication to supporting the nation's resilience in the face of ongoing hostilities. He addressed concerns about the sustainability of financial commitments, emphasizing the European Union's obligation to continue supporting Ukraine and its people.



Borrell's statements come amid heightened tensions fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's allegations of Western military presence in Ukraine, which he claims has intensified since the 2014 coup. As diplomatic efforts continue to navigate the delicate balance between support for Ukraine and avoiding direct confrontation with Russia, Borrell's remarks underscore the European Union's nuanced approach to navigating the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108154906