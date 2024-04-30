Series Of Blasts Reported In Crimea Overnight Tue - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, April 30, a number of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea. Blasts were heard in the districts of Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Simferopol, Hvardiyske, and Krasnoperekopsk.
That's according to the Crimean Wind monitoring platform on Telegram, reports Ukrinform.
"Overnight, local residents heard explosions in the Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Simferopol, Hvardiyske, and Krasnoperekopsk districts," the report said.
Reports are circulating across social media that the blasts came amid Ukraine's combined strike involving kamikaze drones and ATACMS missiles. Read also:
General Staff: 115 combat clashes on front lines in past day
No official reports have been issued yet as to the alleged attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces executed 184 attacks on targets in temporarily occupied Crimea and on warships that are part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as per confirmed reports. On average, the Ukrainian military hit the Crimean Peninsula every other day.
MENAFN30042024000193011044ID1108154902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.