QSL Holds Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League held its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting in Doha yesterday in the presence QSL President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, CEO, Board Members, heads as well as representatives of member clubs of General Assembly and QSL's Executive Directors.

Al Buenain, while welcoming all attendees of the meeting held at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel, congratulated Al Sadd club on winning this season's Expo Stars League, stating that "we are on the verge of Qatar Cup 2024 which is expected to be stronger given the distinguished technical levels with which clubs appeared during the season."

He said:“We thank you, gentlemen, presidents and representatives of the clubs, for attending QSL's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, which concerns the election of members of the Electoral Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee.”

He pointed out that, according to QSL's statute, the election of members of the Electoral Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee is the responsibility of the members of General Assembly, therefore the Executive Committee called for this meeting to elect the members of the Electoral Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee, which will supervise the process of electing club representatives in the Executive Committee of QSL.

"At the next Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, God-willing, we wish you success and look forward to working with the Electoral Committee to supervise the upcoming elections to elect club representatives in QSL's Executive Committee." Meanwhile, CEO of the QSL Hani Taleb Ballan, reviewed the agenda as the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting was ratified in accordance with QSL's statute and the agenda was approved, and members were appointed to record the proceedings of the meeting and review it.


