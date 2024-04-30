Bellelli Dominates At Minigp Qatar Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Martin Bellelli dominated the second round of the FIM MiniGP Qatar Championship, winning both the races at Lusail International Circuit's Karting Track. With three rounds remaining, Bellelli has built a 32-point lead in the championship table.

Andrea Giacchero was second in both the races, while Riley Robinson and Mohamed Al Mutawa were third in Race 1 and 2 respectively. Round 3 of the MiniGP will take place on Saturday from 5:30pm at LIC's Karting Track.