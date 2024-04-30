Bellelli Dominates At Minigp Qatar Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Martin Bellelli dominated the second round of the FIM MiniGP Qatar Championship, winning both the races at Lusail International Circuit's Karting Track. With three rounds remaining, Bellelli has built a 32-point lead in the championship table.
Andrea Giacchero was second in both the races, while Riley Robinson and Mohamed Al Mutawa were third in Race 1 and 2 respectively. Round 3 of the MiniGP will take place on Saturday from 5:30pm at LIC's Karting Track.
MENAFN30042024000063011010ID1108154798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.