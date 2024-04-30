'India Becoming Superpower And We Are Begging...', Says Pakistani Leader After IMF Deal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistani Opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday drew a sharp contrast with India saying the country is dreaming of becoming a superpower while the Islamic nation is begging to avoid bankruptcy. He asked,“Who is responsible for this?”“There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets,” he accused the Pakistan government of“selling democracy” as quoted by ARY News.

Rehman also expressed dismay over the state of representation in Pakistan, saying,“The governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decided who would be the Prime Minister.”“How long will we continue to compromise? How long will we seek help from external forces for being elected as a lawmaker. How can our conscience be clear when sitting in this assembly, as both the losers and winners are not satisfied,” the Pakistani opposition leader asked.

He further highlighted the burden of national debt on every Pakistani, while decrying the stagnation plaguing the nation. \"We have made our country a victim of stagnation, such nations cannot progress,\" Rehman added deal to fix broken economyThe International Monetary Fund has approved a USD 1.1 billion loan tranche for crisis-hit Pakistan, signaling the conclusion of the second bailout package, as per ARY News reports. This funding represents the third and last installment of a USD 3 billion standby arrangement with the Washington-based financial body.

Last month, a staff-level agreement about the final review of the USD 3 billion rescue package was reached between Pakistan and the IMF. Two tranches totaling USD 1.9 billion have already been given to the nation -

USD 1.2 billion in July and an additional USD 700 million in January 2024, Pakistan is looking forward for more substantial IMF loan over a longer duration. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has indicated that Islamabad could secure a staff-level agreement on the new program as early as July. The goal is to get a loan that will last for at least three years to strengthen macroeconomic stability and carry out urgently required structural reforms.



MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108154512