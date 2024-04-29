Quest Opens Ifly Indoor Skydiving Attraction

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quest, 'Qatar's largest indoor theme park', has announced the opening of iFLY Quest, a 'first of its kind' indoor skydiving experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to soar through the air in a state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnel, experiencing the sensation of freefall in a safe and controlled environment overseen by expert instructors, a statement said yesterday.

iFLY promises an adventure that's truly exceptional, said Heiko Engels, general manager at Quest. iFLY is designed to cater to both beginners and seasoned skydivers, offering a unique opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to experience the joy of flight.

The opening of iFLY Quest also marks a milestone for iFLY with the launch of the first GEN 9 10.5ft tunnel inside an existing building, explained Ben Philpott, iFLY director of global development.

At Quest, innovation meets excitement, and iFLY is just the latest addition to an already impressive lineup of over 30 rides and attractions, ranging from adrenaline-pumping thrill rides to family-friendly adventures.

It is a thoroughly themed, story-based concept that revolves around the notion of time; the park is divided into three time-dimensions which represent the past, present, and future. Quest is home to spectacular world-class rides, which include the world's tallest indoor roller coaster (EpiQ Coaster), and the world's tallest indoor drop tower ride (Magma Blast), both certified by Guinness World Records.

Quest is part of Doha Oasis, the capital's up-and-coming leisure and entertainment hub located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown. The luxurious mixed-use development is also comprised of the five-star Banyan Tree hotel, its Banyan Tree residential suites, the leading French department store Printemps Doha, VOX cinema and bowling centre, the statement added.

