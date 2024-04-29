Sheikh Joaan Hosts Olympic Refuge Foundation For Annual Board Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of the Olympic Refugee Foundation held its annual meeting for the year 2024 today in Doha, with the participation of President of the Qatar Olympic Committee His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, and member of the Foundation's Board of Directors.

The meeting was chaired by ORF Chairman and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Dr. Thomas Bach, and was attended by ORF Vice Chair and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grande, alongside members of the ORF Board.

His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bach opened the meeting with a welcoming speech in which he praised Doha's hosting and Qatar's active role in supporting the Olympic Refugee Foundation.

In his speech during the meeting, H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, said:

" We are committed to expanding our partnership with the Olympic Refugee Foundation (ORF) to provide a safe haven year-round for refugee athletes from all over the world, along with their coaches and technical officials - giving them the training, facilities, and access they need to develop their skills in Doha."

For her part, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H.E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, said:

"Qatar has demonstrated how sports can bridge divides, foster mutual understanding, and promote peace. We have invested in sports as a platform to unite people from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing that it's more than just sports-it's a dialogue"

During the meeting, the members discussed several items on the agenda and made appropriate decisions.

Following the meeting, the Board Members visited the Palestinian refugee compound in Al Thumama and were joined by Minister of Social Development and Family, HE Mariam Al Misnad.

The Board members met with senior stakeholders from across Qatar's public sector including Mr. Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All (EAA); and Mr. Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Foundation (GA), who explained the work Qatar is undertaking to advance social development through sport.

In addition, members of the Olympic Refugee Foundation's Board of Directors held meetings with a number of officials from various public sectors in Qatar to strengthen relations. Meetings were held with CEO of Education Above All Fahad Al-Sulaiti, and CEO of the Generation Amazing Foundation Nasser Al Khouri. During the meetings, Qatar's efforts to promote social development through sport were reviewed.

The IOC established the ORF in 2017 at its Session in Lima where the QOC became a Founding Partner. The Foundation's mission is for displaced young people to find belonging through sport, and shape their own futures, their way.