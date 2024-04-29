MFA Clarifies What It Means To Derogate From Obligations Under Human Rights Convention

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has clarified that Ukraine has been informing the Council of Europe about its derogation from the obligations assumed under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms since 2015 in connection with Russia's armed aggression against the country.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine periodically and regularly sends to international organizations information prepared by the Ministry of Justice of Ukrain on derogations from obligations under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Pursuant to the provisions of the Convention and the Covenant, our state has been providing such information since 2015 in connection with Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This regular practice has continued since February 2022 in connection with the beginning of the full-scale invasion and the introduction of martial law in our country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the information is provided on a regular basis after the extension of martial law in Ukraine.

Ukraine temporarily derogates from the Convention on Human Rights - Council of

"In April 2024, Ukraine once again clarified the list of existing restrictions and reduced it. This was the twentieth update since 2015," the ministry added.

The ministry also noted that all notifications made by Ukraine on derogation from obligations are publicly available.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the Council of Europe submitted to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe updated information on the derogation from the obligations undertaken under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms in connection with martial law.