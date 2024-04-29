Secure-By-Design Electronics To Ensure National Cyber Security: IT Secretary

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) The Indian government is emphasising the importance of national security considerations in the design and development of electronic component projects.

Union IT Secretary S Krishnan, while delivering a lecture on 'Building Economic Resilience Through Technology' in Chennai on Saturday, urged electronic component manufacturers to ensure that the country's security interests are taken care of right from the project's inception stage.

Krishnan stated that the government has been instructing companies to design their projects with a 'secure by design' approach, where the nation's security priorities are integrated into the product development process from the outset.

He highlighted the growing significance of cybersecurity and the potential for substantial national risks in this domain, necessitating utmost caution and proactive measures.

"With this space (cyber security) getting critical, national risks are also huge. It is not at the individual level but even at the national level, the cyber security risks are huge," Krishnan said, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

In addition to cybersecurity concerns, Krishnan also highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience and the need to reduce reliance on external factors, including geopolitical risks.

He cited the example of the semiconductor chip industry's dependence on Taiwan, stressing the importance of developing robust and diversified supply chains to minimise potential disruptions.

