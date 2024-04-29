Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Monday in Riyadh with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

The meeting discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire, the release of prisoners and hostages, and the sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the developments in the region, calling on all parties to de-escalate and exercise maximum restraint.

His Excellency stressed the need for joint work to reduce escalation and resolve differences through peaceful means.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.

For his part, HE the US Secretary of State expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its central role and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of prisoners and hostages.