Astrazeneca Admits Its Covid Vaccine 'Can Cause TTS In Very Rare Cases'. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covid-19 vaccine can cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome' (TTS), according to a report by the London-based newspaper The Telegraph. The admission was made in court documents for the first time since rolling out of the vaccine pharmaceutical company, which developed the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford, is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that their vaccine has resulted in fatalities and serious injuries among recipients Scott, a father of two, had filed a lawsuit last year after he developed a blood clot rendering him unable to work, The Telegraph report said. He had reportedly suffered a permanent brain injury after receiving the vaccine in April 2021 to the report, fifty-one cases have been lodged in the High Court, with victims and grieving relatives seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million company had in May 2023 told Scott's lawyers that they do not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level”.However, in the legal document submitted to the High Court in February, AstraZeneca said,\"“It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known.\"Speaking to The Telegraph Scott's wife Kate said,“The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) was caused by the vaccine.\"Stating that it has taken three years for the admission, Kate has demanded an apology, fair compensation for their family and other families who have been affected.\"We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up.”AstraZeneca had also partnered with Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for the supply of the vaccine to the Indian Government.

MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108151860