LIVE MATCH: Indonesia Vs Uzbekistan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia is gearing up to continue their impressive run in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, setting their sights on making further history in their upcoming semi-final clash against Uzbekistan at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at 5pm Doha Time.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong acknowledged the strength of the Uzbek team, recognizing the high quality of play under Timur Kapadze's leadership.

Despite Uzbekistan's formidable performance, having won all four of their games at the tournament, Shin remains optimistic about Indonesia's chances, believing his team is ready to overcome yet another challenging opponent.

Uzbekistan enters the semi-final as a strong favorite, boasting a perfect record and a diverse attacking lineup, with ten different players having scored throughout the tournament.

This depth in scoring options highlights their potential to reach their third final in the last four editions of the tournament.

