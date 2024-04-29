Alwaleed Philanthropies Global Partners with Jahjaga Foundation to Bring Cutting-Edge Medical Equipment to Kosovo's Nuclear Medicine Clinic

(MENAFN- Portland Communications) April 26, 2024, Riyadh, KSA: Alwaleed Philanthropies Global, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, has collaborated with the Jahjaga Foundation to equip Kosovo's Nuclear Medicine Clinic with a cutting-edge SPECT/CT/PET medical device. Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, met with the President of the Republic of Kosovo, H.E. Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, in Pristina, Kosovo to support healthcare advancements in the region.

The combined efforts of Alwaleed Philanthropies, Jahjaga Foundation, as well as Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, and Kosovo Minister of Health, Arben Vitia have brought this state-of-the-art technology to the clinic, significantly improving patient care and reinforcing Kosovo's commitment to enhancing its healthcare infrastructure.

HRH Princess Lamia also participated in the official handover ceremony for the SPECT/CT/PET medical device, held under the patronage of President Osmani. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, reflecting the importance of the partnership between Alwaleed Philanthropies and Kosovo in promoting improved healthcare services for the local community.

In special recognition of HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's dedicated efforts, the government of Kosovo honored HRH with a prestigious acknowledgment in appreciation of the invaluable support to the Nuclear Medicine Clinic at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (UCCK). HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Chairman and Head of the Board of Trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies, was presented with the esteemed 'Presidential Medal of Merit' by the President of Kosovo, Her Excellency Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, on the 20th of February 2024. This distinguished medal was given during a personal visit to the Kingdom Tower by His Excellency Lulzim Mjeku, the Ambassador of Kosovo to Saudi Arabia, alongside Ms. Rejhan Vuniqi, Political Advisor to the President, representing the office of the President of Kosovo.

The agreement between Alwaleed Philanthropies and Jahjaga Foundation aims to support the well-being of cancer patients in Kosovo, increasing their life expectancy and quality of life by providing a SPECT PET CT to the Nuclear Medicine Clinic at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (UCCK). This equipment spares patients from the risks, expenses, and challenges of traveling abroad for such examinations.

The SPECT/ PET/ CT equipment will fulfill Kosovo's healthcare needs, provided at no cost to patients within the public sector, ensuring access to life-saving treatment. Moreover, UCCK's proficiency in utilizing the equipment will be strengthened through tailored training programs aimed at optimizing its operation. This training initiative ensures that staff members are fully equipped to efficiently operate and maintain the equipment, thus enhancing the quality of patient care. This project aligns with Alwaleed Philanthropies’ commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives and improving the lives of individuals in need around the world.





