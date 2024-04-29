Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Reading Habits

(MENAFN- B2Press) Unstoppable artificial intelligence is reshaping reading habits, while also redefining the dynamics of the publishing industry. Meanwhile, Online PR Service sheds light on the changing habits of book readers during World Book Day and Library Week, with 65% of publishers believing that artificial intelligence will usher in a new era in the industry.

Technology, as in many other areas, is changing reading habits. Many people worldwide now prefer electronic books over printed ones, and publishing activities are evolving with productive artificial intelligence. On World Book Day, April 23, declared by UNESCO, B2Press sheds light on the changing habits of readers both in Turkey and different geographies. Based on its research, Online PR Service also shares the innovations introduced by artificial intelligence, which has a history of nearly 70 years, in reading practices and the publishing industry. B2Press reveals that one out of three people (35%) has turned reading into a hobby, especially influenced by the pandemic that fundamentally changed consumer behavior, with a reader completing approximately 33 books per year.

According to data provided by Online PR Service B2Press, based on Statista's research covering the 18-64 age group in 56 countries, regions with the highest rates of book readership include Serbia with 48%, followed by Poland and the Czech Republic with 47%. They are followed by Spain (45%) and Portugal (43%). While Turkey ranks sixth on the list, approximately 30 million people in this age group, accounting for 35% of the population, are noted to have a 43% habit of reading books.

E-book readership to surpass 1 billion

Although reading books gives a physical sensation, technological devices are also shaping reading habits. Access to books becomes easier with mobile phones, tablets, and computers, while the e-book pool expands, creating a diversified experience. The number of e-book readers is expected to reach 1.1 billion users by 2027, representing a 37.5% increase compared to the pre-pandemic period.

According to the analysis conducted by B2Press, long books with hundreds of pages can now be easily read on portable devices, and artificial intelligence, which has been changing many dynamics of our daily lives and work styles in recent years, is also beginning to show its influence in this field. Artificial intelligence applications with features such as text copying, summarization, question asking, and voice response personalize the reading practices of users. Publishers also improve the book industry for both readers and themselves by leveraging these opportunities. Statistics reported by Online PR Service B2Press confirm this: For example, publishers reduce traditional publishing times by 50% by applying artificial intelligence's automatic text evaluation features in draft texts.

Artificial intelligence to generate $5.9 billion in revenue for publishers

According to information obtained from B2Press, artificial intelligence systems assist in performing many functions on texts, with efficient and effective analysis of text drafts being among the top. Analyzing data on readers' behaviors, preferences, and interactions with books enables conscious predictions with an accuracy rate of 80% regarding which books may interest them.

Today, about one in every five publishers adopts artificial intelligence technology in editorial content creation processes. By automating tasks such as editing, formatting, and distribution, they reduce production costs by 10 to 15% and increase customer satisfaction by 67%. It is estimated that artificial intelligence, which significantly affects the industry, will generate $5.9 billion in revenue for publishers by the end of this year. 65% of publishers believe that artificial intelligence will revolutionize many aspects of the book industry, including distribution.

