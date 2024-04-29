Media reports woman setting Quran on fire in Sweden

(MENAFN) A Christian activist, identified as 48-year-old Jade Sandberg, has ignited controversy by staging a Quran-burning demonstration in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, as reported by Turkish news outlet A Haber on social media. The incident, which occurred on April 26, saw Sandberg setting fire to the Muslim holy book while brandishing a Christian cross and chanting "Islam out of Sweden!" Shockingly, the protest seems to have been permitted by local authorities, as police officers present at the scene did not intervene.



Sandberg, who describes herself as a "priest, exorcist, and demonologist" on her social media accounts, has previously organized similar demonstrations, making this week's Quran-burning at least her second such event this year. The trend of Quran-burning protests in Sweden gained momentum in 2023 after Danish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan, who also holds Swedish citizenship, burned the Islamic text in front of the Turkish embassy in January 2023.



While Swedish authorities have condemned these acts, they have largely allowed them to proceed under the country's laws safeguarding freedom of expression. According to the Public Order Act, individuals must obtain a permit from the police to organize protests, but refusal is only permissible on safety grounds. Despite the condemnations, Sandberg's demonstration has reignited debates over the boundaries of free speech and the limits of public protest in Sweden.

