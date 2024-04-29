Egypt's Foreign Trade Records About $24.6Bn In Q1 2023/24: CBE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has disclosed that Egypt's foreign trade volume during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023/24 reached $24.595bn. Of this total, approximately $16.269bn represents imports, while $8.325bn corresponds to exports.
In a recent report, the CBE further elaborated on the trade exchange between Egypt and its top trade partners-14 countries that collectively account for 63.9% of the total trade volume. Here are the key details:
The UAE ranked first among Egypt's trade partners, the UAE had a trade exchange volume of $2.202bn during the specified period. This included $1.248bn in imports and $953.7m in exports. Saudi Arabia secured the second position. Saudi Arabia's trade value with Egypt amounted to $1.731bn, with $1.340bn in imports and $391.3m in exports. The USA ranked third, with a trade volume of $1.667bn. Imports stood at $816.6m, while exports totalled $850.5m. In fourth place, China's trade value reached $1.574bn, comprising $1.402bn in imports and $171.4m in exports. Germany occupied the fifth spot, with a trade exchange volume of $1.446bn. Imports accounted for $1.008bn, and exports were $437.7m. The volume of trade exchange with Italy amounted to $1.186bn, with $516.9m in imports and $669.1m in exports. The UK's trade value stood at $1.179bn, with $568.4m in imports and $611.3m in exports. Turkey ranked eighth, with a trade volume of $949.1m. Imports were $539.7m, and exports were $409.4m. The trade exchange between Egypt and Switzerland amounted to $918.3m, with $583.5m in imports and $334.8m in exports. India's trade value was $680.3m, with $515.6m in imports and $164.7m in exports. Egypt's 11th top trade partner, Brazil, had a trade exchange volume of $580.4m. Imports were $541.3m, and exports were $39.1m. Russia followed closely with a value of $544.7m, including $494.9m in imports and $49.8m in exports. Kuwait's trade value was $528.6m, with $459.6m in imports and $69m in exports. The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and France amounted to $524.8m, with $352.2m in imports and $172.6m in exports.
Additionally, Egypt's trade with other countries totalled $8.881bn, comprising $5.880bn in imports and $3bn in exports, according to the CBE.
MENAFN29042024000153011029ID1108150081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.