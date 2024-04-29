Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Abhishek Jayadeep Evicted From Mohanlal's Show This Weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest eviction announcement on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, all contestants except the captain and power team were nominated for nomination on Monday ( April 22). Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep, and Nandana were nominated.

Sai Krishna, Nandana, Abhishek Jayadeep, Apsara, Jinro, and Jasmine were instructed to gather in the garden area by Bigg Boss. The power team was then tasked with selecting cue cards, each adorned with a contestant's name, and bringing back those whose names were written on the cards with a garland Sai Krishna, Nandana, Apsara, and Jinto were the first to receive garlands from the power team, leaving Jasmin and Abhishek Jayadeep as the final nominees.

In a dramatic twist, only one cue card remained for the two remaining contestants, and Gabri brought the last necklace to be worn by Jasmine, signifying her safety. As a result, Abhishek Jayadeep, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, was eliminated this week.

