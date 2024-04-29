Emax Launches 4Th Store At Tawar Mall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Emax launched its new format store of Premium Electronics on the First Floor at Tawar Mall recently.

Emax is an electronic retailer under the Landmark Group umbrella. It has the widest selection of electronics all under one roof. Emax offers a diverse product range that includes Mobiles, IT, Mobile and IT Accessories, Premium Television Range, Home Appliances, Small Appliances, Health and Fitness, Gaming, Gifting, Personal Care, Car Electronics and Speakers. Moreover, it has launched an inaugural offer on a wide range of their products.

Emax currently operates three large format stores in Qatar and three kiosks in leading malls.