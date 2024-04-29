(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 28 April 2024



His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired in Riyadh today, Sunday, the meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip. The committee members who participated in the meeting were His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Sameh Shoukry, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of T�rkiye, His Excellency Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al Sheikh, and His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.



The meeting discussed the mechanisms of intensifying joint Arab and Islamic work to reach an immediate cessation to end the war on the Gaza Strip and ensure the protection of civilians by international humanitarian law, in addition to continuing all efforts aimed at international recognition of an independent Palestinian state, to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people and a sustainable and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip.



The meeting also discussed working on taking the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution and recognizing the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, by the relevant international resolutions, stressing that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and their categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their land, and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.



The ministers stressed the need for the international community to impose effective sanctions on Israel, including stopping the export of weapons to it in response to its violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the war crimes it is committing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The ministers also stressed the need to activate international legal tools to hold accountable Israelis responsible for these crimes and the need to stop settler terrorism and take clear and strict positions against it.



The ministers also expressed their concern about the measures taken against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries to demand an end to the war in Gaza and the Israeli severe crimes and violations against the Palestinians.





