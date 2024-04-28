JAF Conducts 6 Airdrops Of Aid Into North Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with several other countries, on Sunday carried out six airdrops of relief aid to the north of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

JAF said that in a statement that the airdrops were part of Jordan's sustained efforts to support the resilience of the Palestinians and mitigate the impacts of the war, the Jordan News Agency reported.



The operation saw the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from Egypt, three from the US and one from Germany.

The JAF reaffirmed its commitment to continue delivering aid via an air bridge, through flights from Marka Airport to Al Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, and land aid convoys.

JAf also said that this initiative is a testament to Jordan's ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering faced by Palestinians in the besieged strip, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

Since the onset of the war, the JAF has conducted 89 airdrops, in addition to 219 airdrops carried out in partnership with other countries.