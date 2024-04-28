Nissan Appoints Official Distributor In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Japan's Nissan Motor Corporation has appointed Al Sour as its official and registered distributor in Federal Iraq.

According to a statement from Nissan, this strategic collaboration will commence with the establishment of several sales, service, and spare parts facilities across key cities, including Baghdad, Najaf, Mosul, and Zakho, as well as other cities. All Al Sour service center facilities will comprise the latest Nissan equipment, with certified technicians offering Nissan customers the best of customer experience in Federal Iraq.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said:

"As a considerable and growing automotive market in the region, Iraq is part of our long-term growth strategy, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to address the specific needs of our valued customers by providing high-quality products and services that enrich their lives."

Ahmad Musher, President and CEO, Al Sour, said:

"We are honored to be appointed Nissan's partner in Federal Iraq and are committed to delivering exceptional automotive experiences to our customers in the territory ... We look forward to exceeding customer expectations, fostering trust, and contributing to Nissan's continued success in the vibrant market."

Nissan's sales, service, and spare parts facility is now open in Baghdad and Zakho with new facilities expected across Al Sour's extensive network in key cities including Mosul and Najaf by the end of the year.

Al Sour is part of the Muhanad Group .

(Source: Nissan)

