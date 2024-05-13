UN Chief Saddened By Death Of UN Security Staffer In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, May 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was deeply saddened by the death of a UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member, and injury to another DSS staffer, in an attack in Gaza, said his deputy spokesman, yesterday.

The incident occurred yesterday morning, when their UN-marked vehicle was struck, as they were on their way to the European Hospital in Rafah, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman.

“The secretary-general condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member,” he said.

With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the secretary-general reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and for the release of all hostages, said Haq.

The DSS staffer became the first international staff member of the United Nations killed in Gaza since Oct 7, last year. Some 190 Palestinian UN staffers have lost their lives.

The names and nationalities of the DSS staffers killed and injured were being withheld, as the United Nations was in the process of informing the relevant governments and the relevant family members, said Haq.

He said, the world body is trying to get details of the incident.

The DSS staffers were doing their regular work of going to different locations to assess security conditions, he said.– NNN-XINHUA

