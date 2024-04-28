Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Officials From Norway, Spain, Mexico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately, in Riyadh today, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway HE Espen Barth Eide, State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States HE Maria Teresa Mercado Perez, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting on efforts for a two-state solution including the recognition of a Palestinian state, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Norway.

During the meetings, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as support for international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid without obstacles into the Strip.