Two Ukrainians Killed In Germany Were Military Personnel - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two citizens of Ukraine killed in the German city of Murnau were military personnel and were undergoing rehabilitation in Germany.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said this in a commentary published on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary data, the deceased citizens were soldiers undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany. Ukrainian consuls are clarifying information about the units in which the deceased served and establishing contact with their families," the MFA said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba thanked German law enforcement officers for the prompt detention of the suspect, a 57-year-old Russian citizen.

The Foreign Minister instructed the Department of Consular Service and the Consulate General in Munich to keep the case under special control and to be in constant contact with German law enforcement agencies to ensure that the killer is punished to the fullest extent of the law.

As reported, on April 27, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed in Murnau am Staffelsee, Bavaria, Germany, on the territory of a local shopping center. They had been stabbed. The 36-year-old man died on the spot, the second victim died in the hospital the same evening.

Police detained a 57-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing the double murder. The investigation is ongoing.