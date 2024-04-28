Amir Receives Written Message From Prime Minister Of Armenia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia HE Nikol Pashinyan, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them.
The message was received by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his meeting on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia HE Ararat Mirzoyan.
