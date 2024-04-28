               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Receives Written Message From Prime Minister Of Armenia


4/28/2024 2:01:18 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia HE Nikol Pashinyan, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The message was received by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his meeting on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia HE Ararat Mirzoyan.

MENAFN28042024000063011010ID1108148585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search