'PM Fighting Imaginary Ghosts': Chidambaram Accuses Modi Of Fabricating Congress Manifesto

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday lists out the party's promises on taxation to counter criticisms by PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders phrase 'inheritance tax' does not occur anywhere in the manifesto, the former finance minister said in his post on X.His remarks come amid repeated attacks by the prime minister over Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' comments.'Congress manifesto has acquired a new stature': Chidambaram thanks PM Modi\"The Congress' promises on taxation are quite clear: Bring an era of transparency, equity, clarity and impartial tax administration of Direct Taxes; Maintain stable personal income tax rates for the term of 5 years; Lessen the burden of tax on MSMEs,\" Chidambaram said further said that Congress promises to end the duplicitous 'cess' Raj of the Modi government and shopkeepers and retail businesses will be given significant tax relief and GST 2.0 will be introduced says 'Modi sarkar' wanted Inheritance Tax, BJP puts blame on Chidambaram\"It is disappointing to see the Hon'ble PM fight imaginary ghosts. He should debate the 'real' issues included in the Congress' Manifesto,\" Chidambaram said Congress leader added that the PM had imagined a Congress manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers and suggested debate on real issues Thursday, the Congress leader said the \"manufactured\" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on distortion, falsehoods and abuse\" as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace the Modi government, Chidambaram said there is a“grave erosion\" of freedom of speech and expression happening under the ten years of Modi rule and urged the people to“restore democracy\".“If Modi is voted back to power for the third time, he may amend the constitution... We have to restore democracy,\" Chidambaram said reassured that although the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not specifically mentioned in the Congress manifesto, it will be repealed once the INDIA bloc comes to power.

MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108147867