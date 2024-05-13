Upcoming Events To Bolster Qatar's Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The world-class events lined up for this year will boost Qatar's economy as the country will witness outstanding line up in construction, real estate, finance and technology.

Qatar has solidified its position as one of the world's fastest-growing destinations for business events, hosting a myriad of exhibitions and conferences across various key sectors.

The Build Your House Exhibition (BYH) will begin today at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) which will showcase the technological advancements and expertise in building houses .

Media City Qatar, in close partnership with Bloomberg Media has announced the fourth annual 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg', scheduled for May 14-16, 2024.

Themed 'A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty,' this year's forum promises an unprecedented convening of over 1,000 global leaders to delve into critical issues at the heart of today's economic landscape and underscores the ambitious vision shared by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg to catalyse global economic discourse.

Over the past two decades, Project Qatar has established itself as a platform for international and local companies to showcase their latest products, technologies, and services to a diverse audience of industry professionals, investors, and decision-makers will run from May 27 to 30 in DECC.

It is one of the region's most renowned and best-attended construction exhibitions, connecting Qatar and GCC's top buyers with suppliers from around the world. The event attracts key influencers and industry leaders looking for the most up-to-date technology and state-of-the-art equipment available on the market.

Also the Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will take place from May 27 to 30 and is set to showcase the forefront of technological advancements and innovations in the field of smart manufacturing. With an emphasis on automation, digitalisation, and intelligent systems, this exhibition aims to revolutionise the manufacturing industry in Qatar and beyond.

This platform will serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, and business collaborations. By fostering an environment of innovation and cutting-edge technologies, the exhibition aims to propel Qatar's manufacturing sector towards enhanced efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

ConteQ Expo 2024 also announced an esteemed line up of participants at its highly-anticipated inaugural event hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of labour and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

The three esteemed government bodies in Qatar have unified their efforts to promote innovation in the field of construction and services will take place from September 16-18 in QNCC.

Ongoing events and exhibitions are also enhancing and boosting the country's landscape. The recently held Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum attracted more than 40 speakers from 20 countries from around the world, including policy makers, representatives of government agencies, academics, industry experts, engineers, consultants and prominent leaders, to present their visions and ideas and exchange experiences on a number of important topics in the field of electric transportation and self-driving mobility during the forum's activities.

Also, the Qatar CSR Summit held from April 30 to May 2 witnessed experts, professionals, and stakeholders in the fields of business and economics who discussed corporate social responsibility in Qatar in alignment with economic, social, and environmental

The remarkable success of the FIFA World Cup has significantly enhanced Qatar's appeal as a host for major sporting events and championships, further solidifying its position in the global events industry.