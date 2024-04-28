World Capitals Witness Massive Protests Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/ PNN /

Numerous capitals and cities worldwide saw massive protests today denouncing the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, now spanning 203 days.

Thousands joined demonstrations organized in Berlin, London, Copenhagen, Helsingborg (Sweden), Vienna, and Tunis in solidarity with the Palestinian people, demanding an end to the ongoing Israeli genocide and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and held banners condemning the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and urging accountability for Israel's massacres, especially against children.

In London, a central rally commenced in front of the Parliament building, with participation from civil society organizations, unions, anti-Zionist Jews, healthcare workers, university students, as well as Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot.

Demonstrators urged the British government to resume its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) following its suspension due to Israeli allegations.

In the French capital, Paris, students at Sciences Po University shut down the campus on Friday to pressure the university administration to condemn the Israeli war on Gaza. The protest witnessed clashes with pro-Israel supporters in the surrounding streets.

Growing Gaza solidarity encampments at US colleges

Student protests in American universities against the Israeli war on Gaza continue to expand, with dozens of universities and higher education institutions across various US states joining the movement.

The student movement has also spread outside the United States, with students in France, Canada, and Australia starting to mobilize and organize protests calling for an end to the war.

However, students and faculty members have faced repression from authorities and university administrations through coercive administrative measures, facing false accusations of "anti-Semitism" and "hate speech," and the banning of student organizations supporting the Palestinian cause.

Despite security and academic suppression of students, encampments supporting Gaza in American universities have escalated, filling university squares with tents.

The protesting students are demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military aid to Israel, the divestment from companies supporting Israel, cessation of academic cooperation with Israeli universities, and the reversal of the repressive measures accompanying the movement.