Mine Explodes In Azerbaijan's Shusha, ANAMA Employee Injured

A mine explosion occurred in the recently liberated village ofGaybaly in Azerbaijan's Shusha district, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General'sOffice, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)released a joint statement regarding the incident.

According to the statement, during the performance of hisofficial duties, Elchin Guliyev, an ANAMA employee, sustainedinjuries from the detonation of an anti-personnel mine. Heunderwent a traumatic amputation of his right leg.

Guliyev was promptly evacuated to the district hospital, wherehe is currently in stable condition.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Shusha district has initiated aninvestigation into the incident.