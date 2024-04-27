Gaza War: Death Toll Up To 34,388

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out four massacres in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, leaving 32 civilians dead and injuring 69, Palestinian medical sources said Saturday.The latest casualties raised the death toll since the war began on October 7 to 34,388, the majority of whom are children and women, and the total number of injuries to 77,437, they said in their daily update.The sources said thousands of victims remained under the rubble of buildings destroyed by air strikes or were on the roads with troops denying ambulances and civil defense crews access to them.