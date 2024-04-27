FM: Jordan Exerts Intensive Efforts To Stop Barbaric War On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said Saturday that Jordan engages in the region within a fundamental policy that peace is a strategic need, which Israel will not have unless the Palestinians attain it, too.Peace lies in the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in order for the entire region to live in security, Safadi told a conference organized by the Progressive Alliance and the Social Democratic Forum in the Arab World.Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, is making relentless efforts to stop "this barbaric war" on the Palestinian people, secure the entry of aid to Gaza and arrive at a clear-cut solution based on the two-state solution, he said.He reiterated that Jordan stands by Palestinian rights, and also has the right to protect itself, warning that the Kingdom will not become an arena of conflict or tolerate infringement of Jordanian sovereignty or any threat to national security.Safadi said Jordan began to develop a plan that envisages recognition of a Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which needs more than 800 trucks daily, through international organizations whose employees were killed while trying to deliver relief supplies.He said the war was launched from an ideological standpoint by a far-right government that means to punish the Palestinian people, adding that war crimes are evident, starting with using food as a weapon and barring the entry of relief supplies into Gaza."Israel has no vision in this war other than killing and has no policy other than violating Palestinian rights, and all of this will not advance peace," Safadi said.He stressed that the focus should be on stopping the aggression, whose continuation has no justification as well as the international community's failure to stop it, protecting the Palestinian people from crimes and sparing the region from an expansion of the conflict.Safadi also said a barbaric war was going on in Gaza and the West Bank, through military operations and rising terrorism by Jewish settlers, along with confiscation of Palestinian land and ongoing settlement activity, which was the largest over the decades last year.He warned that the aggression against Gaza and the West Bank will not bring security for Israel, but will inflame and further jeopardize the situation.What does Israel want from this war? he asked, adding: "If we look at the entire scene, we see an unprecedented catastrophe and aggression in its ferocity and barbarism, and also in the nature of victims."Since its start, the war has claimed the largest number of journalists and children, more than 17,000 Palestinians lost their fathers and mothers, the largest number of United Nations employees were killed and more than 34,000 Palestinians died, he said.