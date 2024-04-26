Yemen's Houthis Attack Andromeda Star Oil Tanker In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the Israel-Gaza war, Yemen's Houthis continued to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday said their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea. The tanker wasroute from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from Yemen causing minor damage to the oil tanker, US Central Command confirmed said that a missile landed in the vicinity of a second vessel, the MV Maisha, but it was not damaged, French and Britain's military unite to shoot down Houthi dronesThe United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha. The second attack on the vessel consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage, it added to Reuters, Andromeda Star's current owner is Seychelles-registered. The tanker is engaged in Russia-linked trade militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa Sea attacks not impacting inflation despite diversion of shipping routeThey target ships with ties to Israel, the United States and Britain Houthis on Friday said they downed an American MQ-9 drone in the airspace of Yemen's Saada province vow response after airstrikes by US, UK: 'These attacks will not...'Houthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, are part of an \"axis of resistance\" made up of Iran allies and proxies targeting Israel over its war against Hamas. The Houthis attacks have drawn reprisal strikes from the United States and Britain since January Houthis have said they will continue their attacks until Israel ends its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

