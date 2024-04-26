Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3148610 RIYADH -- The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announces plan for direct flights from Dammam to Najaf city in Iraqi starting from this June.

3149637 ERBIL -- Four people are killed in a drone attack on Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Kurdistan region, north Iraq.

3149645 BEIRUT -- Two members of the Lebanese Islamic resistance are killed in an Israeli drone attack on car in the West Beqaa district.

3149633 PARIS -- The flame of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 is handed over to France in a ceremony in Athens.

3149647 WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has determined that three Israeli military battalions committed "gross human rights violations" against Palestinian civilians.

3149627 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of Defense announces a security assistance package amounting in value to USD six billion for Ukraine. (end)

