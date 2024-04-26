Ukraine, CEF Participants Synchronize Joint Steps To Develop Transport Connection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has presented projects on the development of border crossings, road and railway transport services as part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach on Facebook , following the meeting of the CEF Steering Committee, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The CEF is notable for the development and submission of project applications jointly with neighboring countries. Hence, at the meeting, we synchronized joint projects with Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to prepare applications for 2024,” Derkach wrote.

In particular, Ukraine presented several projects on the development of border crossings, road and railway transport services. Primarily, these are the projects related to the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), such as the development of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border checkpoint (namely, the construction of another bridge crossing). The Ukrainian side is also prioritizing the development of the Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint, as well as the construction of the Bila Tserkva- Sighetu Marmației and Bila Krynytsia- Climăuți checkpoints.

Among other things, the meeting participants discussed the development of railway services, namely the electrification of units, the renovation of railroad tracks, and the expansion of the railway network.

A reminder that the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is a funding instrument to co-finance infrastructure projects using the EU funds in order to improve transport connectivity and logistics.

Photo: Serhiy Derkach, Facebook