AbraSilver, Adventus, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents. AbraSilver announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 50,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20 million.
Adventus Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Friday. Silvercorp Metals and Adventus Mining Corporation have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Silvercorp has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus by way of a plan of arrangement.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.78 Friday. Agnico Eagle reported strong Q1 results, with production near record levels despite difficult grade comparisons at some key assets, and reported record cash flow of ~$783 million.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.92 Friday. No news stories available today.
ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.59 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.53 Friday. No news stories available today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $60.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
Colonial Coal International Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.66 Friday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 Friday. No news stories available today.
