Get Moving: Active Abu Dhabi Launches Community Walks - Middle East Business News And Information

Weekly gatherings for all fitness levels begin on 25 April as part of a year-long calendar of events.

Residents get free access to designated 'walk/run zones' by simply registering online. Participants are encouraged to download the Pura app to track their fitness journey.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Active Abu Dhabi, a collaborative initiative between Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, has announced the launch of a weekly emirate-wide series of Community Walks starting from 25 April. Building on the success of the inaugural First Steps challenge, which engaged more than 1,000 residents in person and many more digitally via the Pura app, this gathering encourages people of all fitness levels to come together to boost wellbeing and connect with others within the community.

The series recently commenced at Al Mushrif Palace and will continue tomorrow Saturday, 27 April, at Umm Al Emarat Park, continuing at different locations each Thursday and Saturday weekly until Saturday, 01 June. As summer hits its peak, activities will move indoors to several Abu Dhabi locations from June to August before going back to outdoor venues from September.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, commented:“I am very proud of this flourishing partnership between Emirates Foundation and PureHealth. Watching Active Abu Dhabi grow as a popular community event that connects people through movement fills me with immense excitement. The journey to wellness begins with movement, and I encourage residents across Abu Dhabi to make the most of our year-long series of events. Whether you are a keen runner, or you are looking to take the first steps of your movement journey, or simply looking to get outdoors and walk with friends, there is something for everyone. Come and discover the physical, mental, and social benefits of moving together.”

H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, also commented:“It gives us a great pleasure to be part of this innovative collaboration with PureHealth – not only will it inspire people to focus more strongly on their overall wellbeing, but the initiative will foster a sense of social cohesion as well. The Active Abu Dhabi Community Walks are quite literally a step in the right direction to ensure a happier and healthier society, and I encourage the whole community to participate if they can.”

Join for free! Anyone can gain free access to walking and running venues by registering online. All participants are encouraged to download Pura, PureHealth's comprehensive, personalised super app. Active Abu Dhabi encourages participants to lean on Pura as their AI-enabled partner throughout their wellness journey, helping them track progress and potential.

About PureHealth:

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities. established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE.

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization.

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers.

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment. Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK.

About Emirates Foundation:

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country's needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society's most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.