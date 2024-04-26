Two Militants Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 26 (KUNA) -- Two militants were killed and two soldiers injured on Friday in an encounter between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said quoting officials that a gun battle between security forces and militants broke out yesterday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla.

Fresh exchange of fire resumed in the morning today leading to the killing of two unidentified militants, officials said, adding that the injured security officials were shifted to hospital for treatment.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)

