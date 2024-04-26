MANEKI, A Solana Meme Coin, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed MANEKI on SOL Zone & MEME Zone. For all CoinW users, the MANEKI/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 25th April 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of MANEKI, we are launching the“Join the MANEKI bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







What is MANEKI and its Unique Features

MANEKI has recently made headlines for its bold moves and significant market presence. The project's multimillion-dollar pool was burned directly, creating a buzz as a Solana chain meme. With the current bottom pool reaching a staggering $12 million and a considerable number of coin-holding addresses, MANEKI has sparked curiosity and excitement among investors.

Unlike traditional meme coin launches, MANEKI stands out with its substantial scale and unconventional approach. The project initiated without any presale or team reserves. Instead, it injected $1 million in liquidity from its own funds and immediately burned the pool. This bold move has created a golden opportunity for early participants. Moreover, MANEKI plans to allocate 10% of its tokens to users for short selling, further enhancing its appeal.

The Solana-native cat coin MANEKI embodies the essence of the Japanese Beckoning Cat, renowned for bringing good luck, success, prosperity, wisdom, and leadership. With its legendary status, MANEKI symbolizes a beacon of wealth for those who align themselves with its principles.

MANEKI's utility lies in its symbolism and community engagement, fostering a sense of camaraderie and prosperity among its holders. The token boasts a fair market participation model with a total supply of 8,888,888,886 tokens and no team tokens. Additionally, a 10% airdrop ensures equitable distribution and community involvement.

The MANEKI community is vibrant and rapidly expanding, with 145,000 followers on Twitter and 3,000 chat members on Telegram. While primarily Japanese-speaking, MANEKI welcomes enthusiasts from all backgrounds to join its journey towards prosperity and success.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent MANEKI prize pool has been up for grabs from April 25, 2024, at 8:00 to May 1, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About MANEKI

The Solana-native cat coin $MANEKI, also known as the Japanese Beckoning Cat, is a legendary leader possessing the wisdom and power of the ages, bringing wealth to those gathered under its banner. $MANEKI symbolizes good fortune, success, prosperity, wisdom, and leadership.