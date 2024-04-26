Saudi Arabia Warns Of Bogus Hajj Companies, Campaigns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: A source at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned those who wish to perform the Hajj pilgrimage rituals of falling victims to fake campaigns for this year Hajj season.

Coming to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj prescribed rituals must be either through the Hajj visa issued by the competent authorities in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with countries via Hajj affairs offices operating in those countries, or Nusuk Hajj Platform for the countries that do not have official Hajj offices, the source added.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been monitoring advertisements of companies and campaigns, along with bogus accounts on social media claiming that they organize Hajj by affordable prices, the source highlighted, indicating that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned of dealing with such types of campaigns and companies.