Saudi Arabia To Host Talks On Gaza's Future Next Week: Bloomberg

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia plans to host a meeting following Monday with foreign officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss the future of Gaza.

David Cameron, Britain's Foreign Secretary, and high-ranking officials from the European Union, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and Palestinian self-governing bodies are expected to attend. However, no representative from Israel is anticipated to attend.

A source informed Bloomberg that this meeting is primarily for preliminary discussions and is unlikely to yield concrete results. The discussions will take place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meetings.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries strongly criticized Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire. The United States, Britain, and the European Union also pressure Israel to allow more aid into Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and prevent famine.

They urge Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, not to attack Rafah. Israel claims Rafah is Hamas's last stronghold.

Washington is also frustrated with Israel's lack of post-war planning and Netanyahu's reluctance to discuss a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have announced their willingness to financially aid Gaza's reconstruction if Israel agrees to negotiate the formation of a Palestinian state. President Biden has supported this initiative.

