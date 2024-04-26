Turkish Court Sentences Istiklal Street Bomber To Life Imprisonment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 26 (KUNA) -- A Turkish court sentenced Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national, to life in prison on Friday for a 2022 bombing that claimed six lives and injured around 100 on Istanbul's main shopping street.

This came during a Criminal Court hearing in Istanbul, attended by five out of 36 defendants, including Ahlam Al-Bashir, who carried out the bombing on instructions from the YPG/PKK organization, according to Anadolu News Agency.

The court handed Albashir a total of 1,794 years in prison for charges of "premeditated attempted murder" and "unauthorized possession or exchange of dangerous products", and she was fined 22,000 Turkish liras (approximately USD 675).

During the Turkish security investigation, Albashir confessed to being a member of the organization PKK/YPG/PYD and admitted to carrying out the bombing on its instructions. (end)

