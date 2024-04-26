(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Moves Doggedly into Green

TSX Staggers by NoonTSX at One-Week LowTSX Futures Fall on Downbeat EarningsTriple-Digit Losses for TSX Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, April 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Rise with Commodity Prices Alphabet, Microsoft at Centre-Stage Futures for Canada's main stock index drifted higher on Friday, tracking a rise in commodity prices and upbeat megacap earnings on Wall Street, while some caution ahead of a key inflation reading in the United States contained gains.The TSX Composite gained 11.66 points to wrap up Thursday at 21,885.38.June futures were up 0.2% Friday.The Canadian dollar eked up 0.01 cents to 73.22 cents U.S.Transportation and logistics company TFI International reported its first-quarter results below analysts' estimates.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange recovered 3.68 points to end Thursday's session at 578.33.ON WALLSTREETS&P 500 futures rose Friday as Big Tech names Alphabet and Microsoft saw shares rally on strong earnings.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials grabbed 38 points, or 0.1%, to 38,326.Futures for the broader index raised themselves 35.75 points, or 0.7%, to 5,118.50.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite popped 170.5 points, or 1%, to 17,738.75.Major averages stateside are on track for a winning week. The S&P 500 is up 1.6% week to date, on pace to break a three-week losing streak.The NASDAQ has gained more than 2%, headed for its first positive week in five. The Dow is up by a more modest 0.3% this week.Shares of Alphabet jumped nearly 12% in extended trading following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings The company also authorized its first-ever dividend, as well as a $70-billion buyback.Microsoft saw shares climb 4% after the software maker posted fiscal third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street's expectations.So far, about 38% of the S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of those beat earnings expectations.Investors are waiting for more earnings from big energy firms Chevron and Exxon Mobil Friday before the bell.On the economic data front, March's PCE reading will also be out on Friday morning. The report is expected to show inflation running at 2.6% on a 12-month basis, or 2.7% when excluding food and energy.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sprang 2.1%.Oil prices took on 56 cents to $84.13 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices stormed higher $17.50 to $2,360 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks