Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander expressing congratulations on his country's national day.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price moved slightly down losing ten cents and trading at USD 89.36 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 89.46 pb on Wednesday.

TOKYO -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi demands the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle, as he has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

TOKYO -- Japan's central bank has kept its policy rate unchanged, while downgrading its assessment of the country's economy. (end) rk

