Norway Allocates $13.7M For Maintenance Of Leopard Tanks Donated To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway is allocating NOK 150 million ($13.7 million) for the maintenance of donated Leopard tanks in Poland.

This is said in a press release published on the Norwegian government's website, according to Ukrinform.

Norway previously donated eight Leopard 2 A4 tanks and support vehicles to Ukraine.

“Given the need for support, repair, and maintenance of donated materials, Norway will provide up to NOK 150 million for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks at a maintenance center in Poland,” stated Defence Minister of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram.

The government reminded that over the last months, Norway has donated military materials valued at approximately NOK 1 billion from the Norwegian Armed Forces to Ukraine.

It is noted that Norwegian military support will continue to be organized along four main tracks: donations from the defense sector, donations of materiel procured from the defense industry, training and education of Ukrainian personnel, and contributions through international mechanisms and cooperation.

In 2023, Norway provided Ukraine with military support totalling approximately 10 billion kroner.

As Ukrinform reported, Norway is allocating almost $6.4 million to a newly launched, application-based scheme to support the work of Ukrainian civil society organisations. The funding period is from 2024 up to and including 2027.

The first photo is illustrative: WM Blood, the second - Armed Forces of Norway