President Ilham Aliyev's Expanded Meeting With Chancellor Of Germany Olaf Scholz Commenced In Berlin


4/26/2024 7:19:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's expandedmeeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany OlafScholz has started in Berlin, Azernews reports.

MENAFN26042024000195011045ID1108142937

