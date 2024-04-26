President Ilham Aliyev's Expanded Meeting With Chancellor Of Germany Olaf Scholz Commenced In Berlin

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's expandedmeeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany OlafScholz has started in Berlin, Azernews reports.

