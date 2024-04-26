Russian Army Shells 21 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring six people.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy fired on Beryslav, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Olhivka, and Kherson.

The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and six private houses.

A shopping center, a kindergarten, an agricultural enterprise and cars were hit.

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, two local residents were injured in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, due to Russian shelling.