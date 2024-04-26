IPL 2024: Vettori Wants SRH To Change Its Approach In Chasing The Target

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), head coach Daniel Vettori urged the players to focus not only on putting big runs on the board but successfully chasing targets as well.

RCB broke the SRH's consecutive four-match winning streak after beating them by 35 runs at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Chose to bat first, RCB banked on Rajat Patidar's 19-ball half-century and Virat Kohli's 51 to post a total of 206 /7 in 20 overs.

Considering that SRH has scored two of the biggest totals this season, it was a chasable target for them but they failed to gain any momentum and slumped to their third defeat of the season.

Vettori dwelled on the learning from the loss and asked the team to shift focus on the upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings. Vettori felt the approach towards chase should be different but didn't want to change his side's aggressive game style.

"I think you know, we have been successful setting totals, and now we have to look at our way of chasing, and we come up against a really good team in Chennai. And so, I suppose for us removing ourselves from this game and understanding that the Chepauk wicket would be different, and we are going to have to go about it in a different manner. So, we've only got a couple of days to put that into place. But I still think on this ground, these surfaces, we're gonna have to be aggressive and take the game off," Vettori said in the post-match press conference.

Despite their third loss in eight games SRH are firmly placed on third position in the points table and will next face Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Sunday.